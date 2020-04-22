IT'S a school trip with a difference - a 442-mile virtual journey to Paris.

Staff of Ysgol Llys Hywel in Whitland are going the distance online to raise money for Hywel Dda NHS staff who are caring for Covid-19 patients.

Between them, headteacher Vanessa Roberts and the 13 teachers and teaching assistants are walking or running 442 miles around their gardens and local areas to boost Hywel Dda’s staff appeal.

You can watch an hilarious video of their activities here youtube.com/watch?v=Lhr5Cibs6qk

The staff are notching up their miles in unique ways – on roller skates, in a sheep suit, wearing wigs and hats, playing musical instruments, donning holiday shirts, and pulling suitcases.

Headteacher Mrs Roberts said that the idea was sparked after they – like many other schools - prepared a video for pupils. Llys Hywel chose a song by the Candelas called Running to Paris.

“We thought, why not take it one step further and actually ‘virtually’ run and walk to Paris to raise money for Hywel Dda NHS staff?” said Mrs Roberts, 46.

“So, we have committed to achieving 442 miles, from Ysgol Llys Hywel to Paris.

“We are aiming for 32 miles each but have to fit it in around the hub teaching and distance learning work we are doing with our 156 pupils.

“We will be throwing on sportswear and running or walking around our gardens and local areas, waving to our neighbours and friends to raise as much money as we can for our local NHS heroes.”

You can donate to the school's fundraising target via justgiving.com/fundraising/llys-hywel