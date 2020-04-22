PREPARING for the worst case scenario in light of the coronavirus pandemic includes ensuring “dignity and respect” for anyone who dies, with additional capacity for fatalities considered.

As part of its covid-19 preparedness planning Pembrokeshire County Council said it has been considering the potential requirements for additional mortuary facilities with a meeting held with local funeral directors on March 18.

The operating hours of Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, will be extended from May 4, in agreement with local funeral directors, a council statement added.

From that date, operating hours will be from 9am to 7pm with services restricted to 30 minutes each to increase the facility’s capacity.

“This preparedness planning has been carried out both locally and as part of the Local Resilience Forum processes.

“It is our priority to ensure anyone who passes away is treated with dignity and respect,” said a county council spokesman.

The planning has included considering the need for additional temporary resting places “in readiness for the increase in deaths related to Covid-19.”

Head of environment and civil contingencies Richard Brown said in the worst case scenario there would be provision for 52 bodies, an increase from eight.

He added that 50 graves were being dug across 11 cemeteries, both in case of increased demand and the potential impact on staff or contractors.

There was not an expectation that capacity would be exceeded, nor did he want the public to be alarmed, but plans had to be made for the “worst case,” he said.

Pembroke Dock county councillor Paul Dowson recently shared images of freshly-dug graves at Llanion cemetery on Facebook.

"I'm posting this with respect and empathy for anyone who has a loved one affected by this cruel virus. But a lot of people are seeking reasoning behind what has happened in local cemetery.

"I noticed approximately 12 freshly dug graves in local cemetery yesterday. It appears they have been dug then loosely filled back in as not one of them shows any sign of marking or flowers from a loved one.

"This is information that may save lives and in order to do so needs to be out there and not kept secret. I believe the loved ones of anyone who has been cruelly taken by this virus would agree."

As of April 22 there had been 166 cases of coronavirus recorded in Pembrokeshire, 34 in Ceredigion and 371 in Carmarthenshire.

The number of deaths in the Hywel Dda health board area is not published by Public Health Wales as it is currently only a small number. Across Wales 624 people have died according to Wednesday’s (April 22) figures.