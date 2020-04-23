WORKERS at a Pembrokeshire industrial cleaning company are wading in at coronavirus hotspots throughout Britain to help maintain the country’s public health.

Fresh drinking water and a problem-free sewage system are privileges that people take for granted, but their failure would be catastrophic.

Tenby-based Celvac Environmental works with a number of UK water companies – including Dŵr Cymru, Wessex, Thames and Severn Trent - to help ensure the safe functioning of these critical services.

The 90-strong team at Celvac have been nominated as key workers by the UK Government as the company carries on its working during the coronavirus lockdown, mainly within sewage treatment plants.

“It’s often the dirty end of the job, working in raw and untreated sewage,” said Celvac managing director, Kim Beynon. “The team are operating in hazardous, confined spaces, cleaning sewage pumping stations and treatment works to ensure they keep everything flowing and treated to the required standard.

“As you can imagine, they are naturally nervous and apprehensive working at multiple locations throughout the UK and staying away from home."

The worry is compounded because there is no Covid-19 testing being offered to key worker teams; basic personal protection equipment such as face masks, hand sanitizers and wipes are in very short supply and food ‘on the go’ and overnight accommodation is limited.

“Through their apprehension, they feel they have to do their bit for our terrific NHS and society in general, as any major failure in drinking water processing or effective sewage treatment would be just too terrible to think about,” added Kim.

Kim feels everyone working in the Welsh and UK water and sewage industry is worthy of a heroes’ shout-out during these challenging times.

He commented: “This industry has been missed off all media reports of frontline heroes, and these guys are doing a critical job which is essential to the good health of the nation.

“They and their colleagues in the UK water industry are true unsung heroes and deserve a great big pat on the back from everyone.”