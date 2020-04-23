Comic Relief and Children In Need are teaming up for the first time ever to hold a special fundraising night on BBC One.

The event - named the 'Big Night In' - will be an evening of entertainment designed to celebrate the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the nation going during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know about the special night for BBC One.

What is the 'Big Night In'?

The Big Night In will see Children in Need and Comic Relief coming together for the first time to host a special night of television.

The aim of the show is to offer "some light relief and entertainment" during these most unprecedented of times, while also celebrating those going the extra mile to support their communities.

The show will see appearances from some of the country’s favourite famous faces, and the BBC say it will also include "big surprises, ‘money can’t buy’ prizes, live music performances (from the artists’ homes) and many of your favourite faces coming together."

Despite promises of a packed roster of celebs and musical performances, the live broadcast will respect "all current social isolating government protocols," which means guests will be appearing via webcam from their own homes.

Suzy Lamb, Managing Director Entertainment & Music BBC Studios, called the Big Night In "an incredible night of TV filled with entertainment and emotion."

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need, said: "The Big Night In will offer the chance for everyone to (virtually) get together to celebrate the kindness and heroism of those making a real difference in their communities, and to support people across the UK who need our help now more than ever.”

Who will be starring on it?

Arguably the biggest name set to make an appearance for Big Night In is Peter Kay, who'll be making something of a comeback; it will be Kay’s first public appearance since 2017.

Lenny Henry, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness will all co-host together - at a distance of two metres or more.

Catherine Tate will also be on hand, Gary Barlow will be performing, and the Strictly cast will be dishing out tips on dancing around the house under lockdown.

How can I donate?

The show will give viewers at home an opportunity to donate, and those able to do so will be able to support vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK.

Funds raised on the night will be split between Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to local charities, projects and programmes across the country to help those most in need.

This funding will not only provide vital emergency support to ensure vulnerable people of all ages are safe, warm and fed, but will also ensure that they are able to continue to learn, and stay connected in order to combat isolation and loneliness.

What have the BBC said?

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, thanked both Children in Need and Comic Relief for "joining forces in these unprecedented times to provide their support to local charities, projects and programmes across the whole UK."

UK Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden added: “The Big Night In is a fantastic way to channel the amazing outpouring of generosity we are seeing from the British people.

"As government develops further measures, we will work together to coordinate our efforts in the battle against coronavirus and remind everyone to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

When can I watch it on TV?

The show will be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday, April 23, between 7pm and 10pm.