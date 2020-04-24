THE LOCAL community has benefitted from donations of face masks and Easter eggs thanks to Fishguard Ladies Circle.

The group decided that they wanted to do anything they could to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Two local establishments were in need of face masks so chairman Ceri Davies contacted Face Protection Pembrokeshire to see if they could place an order for face visors.

The team made up the order quickly, only asking for a small donation towards their work," said circle member, Lisa Devonald. "These guys are amazing and have made so many deliveries across Pembrokeshire."

Another Ladies Circle member mentioned to the staff at Morrison's, during her weekly shop, that Ladies Circle was hoping to buy Easter eggs to cheer up members of the community. She returned from her shopping trip with 75 donated Easter eggs piled into the back of her car.

"We were overwhelmed that they were completely donated to us," said Lisa. "It is so touching to see all kinds of businesses and groups working together to help and make people smile during Covid-19."

A Ladies Circle spokesman added:

"We were really pleased to have been able to help our local community during Covid-19 by delivering 60 face visors to two local establishments where they are vitally needed.

"With the help of the very generous Morrisons store we were able to donate and deliver over 75 Easter eggs and chocs too sending some extra kindness their way.

"A huge thank you to Morrisons who donated the eggs and to the wonderful guys at Face Protection for Pembrokeshire for making the visors; they are working tirelessly from donations only to get these visors out to people who need them."