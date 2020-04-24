COMMUNITY nurses who play an essential role in providing care to patients across the Hywel Dda region during the coronavirus pandemic are being made to feel ‘vulnerable’ for wearing their uniforms outside hospitals.

But health officials insist that it’s perfectly safe and people have nothing to fear.

The community nurse service provides professional advice and a comprehensive range of treatments/interventions to support local patients across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

This includes helping people receive care closer to home, avoiding the need to go into hospital when it’s not necessary; supporting people to manage their chronic conditions; and helping to safely transfer people back into the community after a hospital stay.

Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience at Hywel Dda health authority said: “I’m incredibly proud of all our nursing staff here in Hywel Dda and I’m pleased that we’ve seen a lot of support for our NHS staff from the public, current and former staff and partners, as it really helps staff morale during this challenging time.

“Unfortunately, we have also received reports recently of community staff being challenged about wearing their uniform outside hospitals or other healthcare settings when undertaking their caring role and consequently they are left feeling vulnerable.

“I am sure that some of this is due to people’s anxiety and concern for their own health and well-being. However, our community health workers are required to travel between patients in their uniform.

“To protect themselves, their patients and the public, all our community nurses provide care and treatment in line with national infection prevention and control practices and guidelines.

“While it is best practice for hospital-based staff to change into and out of uniforms and not wear them when travelling to and from work, this does not apply to community health workers.

“The evidence of an infection risk associated with the wearing of the uniform when staff follow personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines is low.”

Hywel Dda continues to regularly review all PPE and other clinical guidance.

