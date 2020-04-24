SOLVA'S Edge Festival is cancelled for this year and rescheduled for summer 2021.

Organisers of the popular festival said that it was with "great sadness" that they had decided to change the dates for the popular event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Coronavirus is impacting us all and it has become very clear that we must reschedule for the safety of all our supporters and the community of Solva," said a statement issued by the organisers.

They said they could not postpone until the autumn like other events, due to the weather and the school holidays, so had decided to reschedule for next year.

The organisers have spoken to most of the bands booked to play this summer, who have all agreed to perform next year. These include Chasing Mumford, Wild Boys, Kopycat Killers and Honey Fungus.

The festivals stage and security suppliers have also confirmed availability for the new dates.

People who have bought early bird tickets are being asked to hold on to them for the rescheduled festival. However, refunds will be offered to those who are not able to. Stallholders have also been contacted.

The rescheduled Edge Festival will now run from July 30 to August 1 2021.

"We want to thank you all for your support of the Edge Festival," said the spokesman. "Many of you have come before. We wish you all very well and hope that you stay safe and most of all we really hope to see you all in 2021."