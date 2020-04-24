CAN anyone explain why there is suddenly a rise in the amount of dog poo left lying around in Neyland?

Until lockdown, the streets and paths were pretty clean, but now when I go out for my walk, the path down to the marina is littered with it, and some people are even putting the poo in bags and then leaving the bags on the path!

Our lives may have changed, but the bins are in the same place as they always were!

Please, dog walkers, take bags with you, and please put the bags in the bin.

