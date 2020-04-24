THE 26-day transformation of a Pembrokeshire holiday resort into a field hospital to help in the fight against Covid-19 has been hailed as 'remarkable'.

The adventure centre at Bluestone is housing one of seven new temporary hospitals which have been created across the Hywel Dda University Health Board area.

It will be known as Ysbyty Enfys Carreg Las.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s leader, David Simpson, said: “I am very proud of the fact that the whole operation has taken just 26 days from the very first moment the council became involved – which started with the design work – to the completed project.

“The transformation has been remarkable and will greatly assist in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is a truly magnificent effort by all those involved and demonstrates just what can be achieved when everyone works together for a common aim.

“Indeed, from the very beginning, this has been a shining example of partnership working between ourselves - as the local authority - the Hywel Dda University Health Board and, of course, by Bluestone itself for making the site available in the first place.”

William McNamara, chief executive of Bluestone, added: “We are proud to be working alongside Hywel Dda and Pembrokeshire County Council to deliver Ysbyty Enfys Carreg Las.

“The strength of spirit over the last month has been formidable - the Bluestone team, Pembrokeshire County Council and the contractors from Morgan Sindall have gone above and beyond to make the transformation possible. We are pleased to be able to play our part to help those personally affected by the outbreak.”

The seven hospitals – which have been converted from council leisure centres, sport and recreational facilities and a school - have been planned and developed at pace with partner organisations across the public and private sectors, to allow us to care for patients with the coronavirus across Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthen.

Built in a matter of weeks, with contractors often working in shifts around the clock, the hospitals - in addition to the one at Bluestone - are:

• Ysbyty Enfys Aberteifi – based at Cardigan Leisure Centre

* Ysbyty Enfys Caerfyrddin – based at Carmarthen Leisure Centre

• Ysbyty Enfys Llanelli – based at Llanelli Leisure Centre

• Ysbyty Enfys Selwyn Samuel – based at Selwyn Samuel Centre, Llanelli

• Ysbyty Enfys Scarlets – based at Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli

• Ysbyty Enfys Aberystwyth – based at Plascrug Leisure Centre and Penweddig Comprehensive School

All feature the name enfys - Welsh for rainbow -a symbol of hope which has become synonymous with the NHS.

All of the sites will be handed over from the respective contractors to the health board by this coming Monday, April 27, and will be brought on line as required.

Hywel Dda University Health Board chief executive Steve Moore paid tribute to the 'remarkable efforts' of the authority's partners, contractors, local communities, staff and volunteers in the creation of the hospitals.

He said: “The efforts that our colleagues and partners in local authorities, private businesses including Bluestone and Parc Y Scarlets, contractors and our own staff have made is nothing short of remarkable and I want to personally extend my deepest thanks and gratitude to all for coming together and making this happen in the midst of a very serious global pandemic.

“As a health board, we are ready for the challenges ahead and we want our communities to be assured that we have done everything we possibly can to get to this point based on national planning and modelling assumptions.

“What we have witnessed in other countries all over the world is that it is currently very hard to predict how this virus will behave and in Wales we continue to take learning from other parts of the country that have already experienced huge demand on their services, particularly in the south, and will adapt and change our plans accordingly based on the needs of our population.

“We’re never going to know exactly how this pandemic will develop locally until we get to each stage and we are going to need to be as flexible as possible about how we use these facilities to care for our population. It’s important that we draw on all of the resources that we have to care for people across the whole healthcare system, and these field hospitals are a fantastic resource for us to be able to draw on.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved with these projects for their outstanding effort and commitment.”