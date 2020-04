POLICE are appealing for information after a Mazda sportscar was damaged in Monkton.

The black Mazda was damaged between 9pm on April 17 and 10.30am, April 18, at Colley Court, with scratches along its offside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 363 Davies at Pembroke Dock police station on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.