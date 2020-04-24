A little pony called Bella is trotting through a Pembrokeshire village to deliver shopping and smiles.

Bella and her owner Laura Randall-Evans set out this morning (Friday) on the first of what they hope will be a weekly horse-and-cart outing to help residents of Manorbier receive essential supplies during the coronavirus lockdown.

After a special bath for Bella and with a supply of hand sanitizer, gloves and a mask for Laura, the pair made their way from the village’s Skrinkle estate down to Manorbier Stores and Post Office with five shopping lists to complete.

“Bella was as good as gold,” said Laura, 35. “I’ve just broken her in to her little training cart and she loves it, so I thought it would be something different.

“My neighbour, who is over 70 and on his own, was delighted when I told him what I'm doing – he said he would love to see the little pony. And the children in their gardens on the estate thought it was great to see her as well."

Five-year-old Bella is a miniature Shetland/Fallabella, and is very intelligent and sociable, added Laura.

“She loves people and people love her, and I’m hoping to do animal therapy with her eventually.

"It’s nice to do something to bring a bit of happiness – we need it at the moment.”

Laura is happy to make Friday shopping trips for Manorbier residents only, and will collect lists and money and deliver orders at a social distance.