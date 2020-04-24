I AM preparing Book 4 of the Hakin Books.

Book 3 was published in 2000 and focused on the youth, I was hoping this book would be published this year, but it is more likely to be next year 2021.

I have some stories to hand from previous times but will want more stories to make a book worthwhile, so I am inviting anyone to get in touch with me, if they have a story or photos, or perhaps a tribute to someone they feel has given time energy and love to the Hakin / Hubberston area, together with a photo.

This could occupy a few minds at this time, I hope so any way.

You can contact me by email- JPJBowen@aol.com or phone, 01646 693954.

Thanking you in anticipation.

JANET BOWEN,

Hakin