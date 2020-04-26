PHOTOGRAPHS from the archive of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre this week feature views of the Royal Dockyard through the years.

The Barrack Hill, overlooking Pembroke Dock from the south, has been an important vantage for generations of photographers, capturing the changing face of the dockyard town.

Many years separate when the original pictures used for these two postcards – both undated – were taken.

In the first, dating from the late 1800s, the Royal Dockyard – Wales’ only naval dockyard – is at its peak with many signs of industrial activity. Many of the 13 slipways are covered by large sheds which dominate the waterfront.

The second photograph was taken after the turn of the new century. Two of the slipway sheds, or at least parts of them, remain and three oil tanks line the western edge of the dockyard. These were built on the site of the Pater Battery, part of the series of Haven defences.

Pembroke Dock is noted for its elegant Victorian-era streets and the aptly-named Victoria Road is one of the finest. Behind can be seen the row of Georgian buildings in The Terrace, inside the dockyard walls, and the Captain Superintendent’s House.

The third postcard, again undated, provides a closer view into the dockyard with the foundry stack prominently in the foreground.

Information on these photographs will be welcomed by the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre team on enquiries@sunderlandtrust.com