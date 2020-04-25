THE mystery stove at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre is a mystery no more, thanks to readers of a news story in the Western Telegraph last month.

As reported, the Heritage Centre had displayed a refurbished cast iron stove - with the name W Angel on the door - and appealed for information.

W Angel was quickly identified by Mary Jackson as William Angel, born in Lawrenny in 1844, and who in 1901 was living at 8 Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock. By then William had become a prominent citizen and a Justice of the Peace.

Reader Huw Jones noted that a Mr W Angel was the losing Conservative candidate in a council election in 1901 for Pembroke Dock Ward.

Dave Levell has a similar stove which carries the inscription, cast on a fire box door, ‘Charles E. Elsdon, Main St, Pembroke’ – a well known ironmongery business for many years.

Research by Adrian James revealed much information on William and his family. By 1861 he was an apprentice ironmonger living at 5 Commercial Row, Pembroke Dock, and in 1867 he married Margaret Rees, whose father was a grocer in Bridge Street, Haverfordwest. They went on to have seven children.

Adrian added: “By 1871 William had his own business at 30 Pembroke Street, employing three boys, and ten years later he and his family were living at 1 Apley Terrace. Whether the ironmongery business was at the same premises is not clear but by 1891 the family was at 8 Pembroke Street – an ironmonger’s shop – and two sons were apprentices there.”

The 1901 Census indicated that the business was very much a family concern. Margaret had died in 1897 and sons James and William were ironmonger’s assistants and another son, Owen, was an articled clerk.

“William had retired by 1911,” Adrian recalled, “and was living with daughter Lilly at Fairholme, 18 Bush Street. The business in Pembroke Street was now run by son James Vivian Angel. William Angel died in 1926.”

Adrian believes that the stove at the Heritage Centre is very similar to the type of cooking range known as a ‘Belle Portable’ and widely used. It is unlikely that the stove was made on the Angel ironmongery premises but the name plate ‘W Angel’ noted the seller.