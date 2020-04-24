CARERS have branded the situation at a Pembrokeshire care home group a “shambles”, with staff and clients being put at risk.

Staff from Silver Springs Support Ltd homes said it has taken weeks for them to be issued with the correct personal protection equipment (PPE), and they have been kept in the dark when residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Silver Springs Support Ltd runs care and accommodation for people with learning disabilities with residents in one Milford Haven home varying in age from 18 to 65.

Carers spoke with frustration that they were expected to work across multiple sites, some working in two or three homes in a week, potentially further exposing themselves, colleagues, and clients to the virus.

“Apparently there’s no guidance on how many homes we should work in,” one staff member said.

“Management is putting us all at risk, while they are locked away in their office.

“It’s a care company but they have got no regard for the service users or their staff.”

Another carer added: "We can’t go and see our families because that’s not safe, but the managers are bringing in staff from all over. It just doesn’t seem right.”

One carer described their shock at being told to work alongside a colleague who still displayed symptoms of the virus following a period of self-isolation. Staff said the employee with the symptoms was later sent home.

While the homes had always been stocked with gloves, staff said it was not until last Wednesday (April 15) that they were given any further PPE - with homes expected to purchase their own hand sanitiser.

Another staff member backed this up: “They kept saying they have all the PPE in place, but we didn’t have any [additional] PPE before [Wednesday, April 15].”

Late last week staff at one home were told to get tested, without being told why.

They later discovered that a resident had tested positive for the virus, without them being told.

“I have been shocked with how they have dealt with this,” a carer said.

“You expect to come across the virus in the care industry, but you need to be told about it.

“The company has known all along that there has been a positive case in [the home] but the company has not passed this on to the carers.”

Another added: “Everyone was told [the resident] was negative. We were told ‘what happens in one home shouldn’t affect any other’.”

One staff member said the case was confirmed to them by Public Health Wales (PHW).

A PHW spokesman said: “We do not comment on circumstances at individual sites, we also have a responsibility to protect individuals tested and patients being treated for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),” a spokesman said.

“For this reason, we will not share any information on these individuals other than that published in our official statements.”

Andreas Reemers, one of the managers at Silver Springs Support Ltd, denied that there were issues at the homes.

“We are fully compliant with the guidelines. We have looked into the PPE and that is not the case, there is PPE available.

“There are specific guidelines from Public Health Wales that we have been following and we are fully compliant.

“People may work in two locations but not on a regular basis, we are limiting the number of places that people are working.”

Mr Reemers said the company had worked closely with all relevant parties, including Public Health Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Welsh Government and followed all their guidance as it was updated.

Mr Reemers said PPE had always been available but more may have been added as guidance changed.

He said: “As I have explained there is PPE available. After guidance has changed repeatedly and we have adapted where that is needed.

“If guidance has required more PPE, that has been put in place.”

Mr Reemers added: “No one [with symptoms] was asked to continue working.

“There is strict guidance around when people can keep working and we have followed that.

“We are absolutely confident we are following all the guidance.”