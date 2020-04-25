Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

News surfaced that the dog of a coronavirus patient in China tested “weak positive” and in the same internet instant, photos of dogs wearing medical face masks popped up all over the web.

While maintaining the health of yourself and the people around you is at the forefront of the world’s focus during the coronavirus (a.k.a., COVID-19) pandemic, these headlines and memes have brought up an important question: What about your pets?

As far as we know your pets are safe from coronavirus

The British Veterinary Association has said that while there are cases of cats and dogs contracting the virus, there is little evidence of the pets becoming sick as a result. This also means that quarantining them is an unnecessary measure unless someone in your household is displaying symptoms in which case you should keep your cat inside if it is safe to do so.

You should still take precautions

What remains uncertain is if pets can carry the virus on their fur in the same way that the virus could live on hard surfaces for up to three days (and potentially on soft materials like cardboard boxes or laundry for 24 hours). Because we still have a lot to learn about this novel illness, erring on the side of caution is never a bad idea. There are healthy habits worth upholding in everyday life with a pet, including washing your hands after handling them, to ensure the health of you and your pet, particularly as the coronavirus escalates.

If you become sick (with confirmed coronavirus or otherwise), you should restrict your contact with your pets, the same as you would with humans. Furthermore, cat owners who develop COVID-19 symptoms should keep their furry friends indoors during their self-isolation period. Even though there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 affects animals, it’s certainly possible a connection may be discovered as more research is done. This doesn't mean an ill person can’t take a dog for a walk or personally put down the cat’s food bowl, but they should limit petting, snuggling, or kissing (basically, maintain a “social distance”), just in case.

Make sure you have a good stock of food and treats

Keeping your pets eating well and on the same diet is a recommendation for maintaining their good health in general. Grocery stores and online retailers are rapidly selling out of household essentials like toilet paper, and while we do not encourage anyone to over-buy, it’s smart to check on your pet food supply to ensure you have at least a couple of weeks’ worth, just in case.

Keep your pets entertained—so they don’t bother you

Whether you’re trying to work from home or you’re feeling sick, there are plenty of options for keeping needy pets busy and out of your personal space (not that we blame them—suddenly, you’re invading theirs!). Luckily, unlike humans who crave electronics, games, and crafts to stay entertained at home, most pets are more easily occupied.

For cats

Got a friendly feline who loves playing in boxes? Let them have at your empty Amazon packages. Another quick cat distractor: a DIY food puzzle, made by dropping a cat treat into a small juice cup, empty candle votive, or another nonbreakable vessel that’s too deep or awkward for their face to fit, and let them figure out how to fish out the food with a paw.

Some store-bought cat toys our editors like for keeping cats from trying to nap on your laptop keyboard: the Catch interactive Feeder, can be filled with treats to occupy and reward your kitty and the SmartyKat Catnip Caves, which look like ordinary brown paper bags for your cat to rustle with but they’re infused with catnip for a tantalizing smell (you can always try regular brown paper bags if you like). Also, try chewy (read: long-lasting) treats like the Nina Ottoson Fresh Breath Mint Stick Cat Toy, which is filled with sweet-smelling mint to freshen your cat’s breath as he or she chews it. The netting around the toy also removes soft tartar to keep your kitty’s teeth as healthy as possible. Another idea: Make any old cat toy new and exciting by spritzing it with a catnip spray, like the Catit Senses.

For dogs

For bored and affection-starved pups, consider a DIY scavenger hunt: Hide treats around the room, house, or garden and let them hunt. You can also put peanut butter into the bottom of a cup (that you don’t mind getting chewed at), or just give the dog the remnants of an empty peanut butter jar. Or fill a long-forgotten hollowed-out dog bone with peanut butter and freeze it for a makeshift Kong toy.

Actually buying a Kong for your dog may be a worthwhile investment, as well as considering dog-approved favourites, like the IFOYO Squeaky Dog Toy and the Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel Puzzle Dog Toy, which is great for solo play because your dog can fish the squirrels out of the tree trunk—though you’ll have to put them back in.

For a long-lasting chew treat, go with the Everest Yak Chews, which tastes like cheese and is made with yak and cow milk, salt, and lime juice. Your dog will only be able to scrape off a little bit at a time, providing hours of enjoyment.

Entertain both your pets and yourself

When you’re looking to fill your (no doubt more abundant) idle time at home—and assuming you’re not sick—take advantage of some quality playtime with your little shadow. (You cannot underestimate the power of a furry friend’s antics for a much-needed moment of levity.)

For cats

If you could use a few extra things to occupy your pet’s time, don’t worry, we’ve got ideas for you. String up an old toy, a feather, or a ball of foil to a yardstick and go “cat fishing”—the same effect as the Nabance Retractable Interactive Cat Toy, a popular cat toy that gets your cat moving with a feathery “bird” on a stick controlled by you.

Don’t forget how easily cats can be amused with a laser pointer, like the PetSafe FroliCat Stimulating Multi-Laser Cat Toy—there are also some apps that make your phone into a makeshift pointer.

For dogs

Social distancing allows for going outside and taking walks within reason. The exercise is great for your pet and will likely boost your mood, too.

With your newfound time at home, you can also strike up a game of fetch any time, even on your lunch breaks. Find a ball, or if you’re willing to part with them, roll a pair of socks and get playing! Another fun (and topical) fetch toy: Empty toilet paper rolls!

If you have a dog who enjoys a spirited game of tug-of-war (and, really, what dog doesn’t?), an old washcloth, hand towel, or bath towel—depending on the pup’s size—is a great option in lieu of a braided rope dog toy. (Though you could buy one of those, too.)

You can also snag toys like the Chuckit Ball Launcher, which helps you, the owner, throw the ball farther and higher for a high-energy pup who needs to get some sprints out. This way, you don’t get worn out too quickly yourself.

