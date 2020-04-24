As residents around the county got ready to clap for carers on Thursday (April 23), staff at Withybush Hospital gathered to pay tributes to a lost colleague.

Emergency services staff from across the health board and the police came together to pay their respects to Jeremy Williams, a consultant in emergency medicine, who passed away earlier this month after a long battle with an illness.

Doctor Anthony Mathew, who worked with Dr Williams gave a speech before a minute’s silence was held to remember the doctor.

“He was someone who was universally well liked,” Dr Mathew said speaking to the Western Telegraph. “He was someone who would help deal with any problems.

“It’s an absolute shock to all of us. We all knew he was ill, but I thought he was getting better and better – words cannot describe it.

“He was so active and suddenly he is not there.

“It’s a huge loss for Hywel Dda and the patients, he was a big character and he held a big position – but he never showed any arrogance.”

Dr Mathew said Jeremy had been something of a mentor to him.

“I’m another consultant here, he was my line manager and my boss. He was always a perfect gentleman and an excellent doctor, and his patients where always very happy with him.”

Dr Mathew said his colleague was a hard worker who tried to fill any gaps in the rotas, working at sites across the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

“He was a real leader and a good doctor – he will be deeply missed,” Dr Mathew added.

After Dr Mathew's speech the assorted emergency personnel joined in with the national clap for carers at 8pm.

Throughout the county people joined in, with the Ludlow family of Saundersfoot's Little & Large Bites business served up a stunning rainbow and a tasty cake during last night's clap for carers.

Dad Dean and young Lewis created a rainbow wall mural, while Debbie baked a chocolate rainbow cake for frontline workers and neighbours in Scandinavia Heights.

Valero once again sounded an alarm and St Katharine and St Peter's Church in Milford Haven was lit up blue in support of the NHS.