WITH the lockdown period continuing, a renewed appeal has gone out for residents to be mindful of their impact on neighbours and the wider County environment.

Pembrokeshire County Council is receiving increases in complaints about bonfires, noise and fly tipping.

Domestic and Commercial bonfires are becoming a growing problem being reported by the Council, Dyfed-Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

With many people shielding or self-isolating – including the most vulnerable in society – the risk of breathing in potentially harmful fumes is not acceptable.

Council Officers are still responding to complaints of this nature and repeat offenders may face enforcement action or fines.

The Council is making use of photographic and video evidence to identify offenders.

Residents are reminded that kerbside waste and recycling collections have not been affected by the lockdown and continue as planned.

Garden waste collections also continue to operate for existing customers.

Residents are advised to compost grass and tree cuttings or to store waste rather than burning.

The Council is also seeing an increase in fly tipping being reported since lockdown began.

The Authority is in discussion with other organisations, such as the police, fire service and Natural Resources Wales in a bid to tackle the problem.

The Council remains committed to stamping out the illegal disposal of waste and can deal with environmental crime using £350 Fixed Penalty Notices for fly tipping.

To report fly tipping, you can contact PCC via email at: fly.tipping@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or the dedicated fly tipping phone line: 01437 775253.

Incidences of noise complaints have also risen sharply.

Residents are asked to please think carefully about noise levels of music and DIY, particularly in garden areas, that will affect those living nearby.

Please remember that more people are currently at home than normal during lockdown and limit the impact of what you are doing on neighbours.

Cllr Cris Tomos, Cabinet Member for Environment, Public Protection and Welsh Language, said: “I would urge people to please think of others and the environment during this period of lockdown.

“We are all experiencing the same difficulties, but this does not mean it is acceptable to burn bonfires and potentially cause major problems for those with breathing difficulties.

“Likewise, there is never an excuse for fly tipping. It is simply lazy and inconsiderate and places extra strain upon already-stretched services and resources.

“We continue to experience good weather, for which we are grateful, but please be considerate to neighbours and keep noise and music to a minimum.

“We are seeing an increase in noise complaints with far more of us at home than normal but please remember we are all in this together and a little thought can help this period pass without extra stress and conflict.”