FRONTLINE NHS staff in Pembrokeshire have received their first delivery of scrubs, scrub bags and headbands from the Pembrokeshire branch of the nationwide group, For The Love of Scrubs, which now has over 40,000 members.

The Pembrokeshire group is made up of more than 80 dressmakers and stitchers who are working hard to provide local frontline Hywel Dda staff, GP surgeries, midwives and hospices with much-needed supplies of uniforms, scrub bags, reusable gowns, and headbands.

To be able to continue to make scrubs the group desperately need to source more fabric.

You can help by donating to their Just Giving page (justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pembrokeshireftlos) or by donating suitable fabric to any of their members.

For more information, to join the group, to request items for a care setting, or to make a donation of fabric, go to www.facebook.com/hywelddaftlos or www.facebook.com/groups/pembrokeshireftlos