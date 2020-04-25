A BRISTOL man, who was stopped by police on Friday evening (April 24), was found to be under the influence of drugs.

Police arrested the man on the A40 just outside St Clears as they continue their stop check operations throughout the county.

A roadside drug swab was done by officers which tested positive for cannabis.

Blood samples taken at custody, male released under investigation pending results.

Police have been stopping all cars heading for Pembrokeshire and the county’s Road Policing Unit posted on their Twitter page: “We will continue with such checks throughout the county, dealing with any offences accordingly.”