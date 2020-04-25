PEMBROKESHIRE Coast National Park Authority is supporting revised Welsh Government regulations preventing non-essential journeys in a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The change in guidelines, which prevents people from travelling outside of their local area for non-essential travel, provides greater clarity for people attempting to visit rural destinations such as Pembrokeshire.

The county has experienced an influx of visitors over recent weeks, placing additional pressure on local service provision.

Tegryn Jones, Chief Executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said: “We welcome the revised guidance issued by the Welsh Government today which provides greater protection for rural communities and in turn protects the NHS and will help to save lives.

“As a county we depend on our visitor economy, welcoming over four million visitors every year, but during these unprecedented times we are telling people to stay at home to stay safe and visit later.

“There have been increasing fears locally that as we approach the Bank Holiday weekend, Pembrokeshire will once again face increased pressures as people ignore Government advice and head for the coast.

“As an Authority we will do all we can over the coming weeks to provide virtual access to the National Park via our website, social media channels, podcasts and video to allow people to connect with nature and experience our National Park online. Visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales or our Facebook and Twitter pages for more information.”

Most of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path and all of Pembrokeshire’s flagship attractions, including the Authority’s visitor sites of Carew Castle, Castell Henllys and Oriel y Parc, remain closed in response to Government advice.