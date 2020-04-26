A PEMBROKESHIRE music duo is going Live on the Drive in aid of the NHS to add an extra cheer to the weekly Clap for Carers.

Husband and wife Richie and Arleen Westmacott – better known as Ella Guru – are taking their guitars, speakers, banjo and percussion out to the front of their house at The Glebe, Tenby for an hour’s session every Thursday evening.

The couple decided to set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for Hywel Dda health charities after people suggested they should put a collecting bucket out for donations after they staged their first impromptu gig.

“We thought that was encouraging people not to keep their distance, so we said we would play as long as everyone stays in their gardens and if they want to contribute, they can do so through the page,” explained Arleen.

“We decided to go on Facebook Live so that people round the corner could see us as well as hear us, but of course we’ve been seen by people from a lot further than that, and we’ve had some lovely messages from as far as Australia and America.”

The couple originally planned to do a different set from their repertoire each week, but their song choice is increasingly being governed by requests – meaning that long-time rocker Richie found himself having to learn Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.

“His face was a picture,” Arleen admitted.

Added Richie: “The atmosphere is brilliant, and it’s great that what we do best is helping to cheer people up. And it keeps us in practice until we can start gigging again”

The next Live on the Drive starts at 7.30pm on Thursday - weather permitting - and can be seen via Arleen Westmacott's Facebook page.

Donations can be made via 'Arleen’s Live on the drive' on JustGiving.