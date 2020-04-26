THE NHS flowers that had been on display on the Tesco roundabout in Milford Haven have been destroyed.

The flowers had been put there to thank all NHS staff for the work they have been doing in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Milford Haven Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on their Twitter page: “Very sad to see that the NHS flowers kindly prepared by a member of our community has been vandalised.

“A new display is being made. Please contact PC 561 Bateman at Milford Haven Police Station if you witnessed anyone damaging the display.”