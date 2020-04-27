DRIVING to get a coffee and to buy some tomato plants were just two of the reasons given by people reported by police for non-essential travel on Sunday (April 26).

Police officers patrolling Pembrokeshire have been met with more excuses as they continue to stop drivers.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) posted some of the stops on their Twitter page.

Officers stopped a driver at Begelly whose excuse for being on the roads was that he and his passenger were looking to get a coffee.

Both were issued with a ticket for breach of covid-19 regulations while the RPU also said this was not the first time the driver had been reported for the offence.

Stop checks were also made on the A477 at Kilgetty with the RPU reporting that most drivers were travelling in accordance with government advice.

However, two drivers reported for non-essential travel, one of whom was on a 60 mile round trip to buy some tomato plants.

The RPU also posted they had been conducting speed checks on the Penally by-pass following concerns raised by the community.

Officers reported no offences but said they would continue to monitor the road and any other areas of concern.