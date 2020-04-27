TRANSITION Bro Gwaun's Waste Busting co-ordinator, Becky Lloyd, is helping the national campaign For Love of Scrubs and by connecting local people with time and a sewing machine to the scheme.

Pembrokeshire - For the Love of Scrubs is part of a national campaign making gowns to go to doctors' surgery staff across Pembrokeshire and scrubs for hospital staff.

As well as trying to source fabric and sheets, the scheme is now desperate for elastic for masks. If anyone can help please email Becky on tbgwastebuster@gmail.com

To find out more about the group visit its Facebook, Pembrokeshire page and join if you are able to help sew gowns, have fabric or sheets you can donate or could organise a local drop off/pick up point for fabric donations.

Becky is also helping with an up-cycled mask making group which has collated information and patterns for those wanting to make masks and link up with others doing so in the community. People are also making scrub bags and headbands for front line workers to attach their masks to ease discomfort and pressure on their ears. For more information see the Facebook group Masks 4U? South West Wales Coordination.