PEMBROKE Bridge Club may be entering week five of the lockdown, but the bridge is continuing, and thriving beautifully.

The bridge lessons are on-going with club teacher Peter Milewski who can be found every Wednesday morning on Bridge Club Live at 11am in the ’Teacher’s Corner.’

Beginners and intermediate players are absolutely delighted at being able to continue with their lessons.

Several members are playing regularly and independently on Bridge Base Online, but Pembroke Bridge Club now has three regular sessions set up privately on the BBO website. The club plays on Tuesday mornings at 11am, Thursday afternoons at 2pm and Friday mornings at 11am.

Each session has a minimum of six tables playing at the same time with results being presented at the end, along with master points still awarded. These BBO competitions are for Pembroke Bridge Club friends and members only.

Along with the continuous bridge, a weekly quiz is sent out to everyone and last week’s included 100 questions.

The winner of this mind boggling one was Pam Evans. Congratulations to this ‘professional quizzer,’ who has now won two weeks on the trot. This week's quiz is another literature one, with only 30 questions this time.

Results, Tuesday, April 21: 1st Julie Milewski and Irene Delahunty, 2nd Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski, 3rd Richard and Margaret Caley.

Thursday,April 23, 8 Tables: 1st North/South Durriyah Vasi &and Roxanne Jaffer, 2nd Margaret and Richard Caley 53.47, 3rd Prue Knight and Beryl Latham 52.78, Joint 4th Liz Crockford and Judy Lewis - Kay Clement and Jennifer Wardell 51.74.

Top East/West John Bowen and John Seal 67.46, 2nd Irene Delahunty and Julie Milewski 66.47, 3rd Aileen and Martin Neilan 58.27, 4th Cindy Middleton and Anne Marie Pagett 54.26.

Friday, April 14, 9 Tables: 1st North/South Peter and Julie Milewski 62.85, 2nd Steve Jarvis and Hilary Davis 58.23, 3rd Lucy Brooker and John Valentine 56.25.

Should you be interested in joining the Pembroke Bridge Club group, please contact irene.dela@btinternet.com for further information, or telephone 078 798 56512.