PEMBROKE and Pembroke Dock Lions members are either in isolation due to age or health issues, so have been finding it difficult to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lions members have found a small way to help, donating packets of nappies to Plant Dewi to give to any mums and dads struggling at this time.

As well as donating £100-worth of nappies, the Lions also presented a cheque for £250 to Peter Arnold of Plant Dewi.