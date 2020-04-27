A Pembrokeshire-born Welsh teacher will join forces with Line of Duty star Vicky McClure to lead the nation in song this Thursday in a Facebook Live event.

Ann Likeman, originally from Croesgoch, will host the special Singing for the Brain performance for the Alzheimer’s Society, in an bid to help thousands banish the lockdown blues.

Critically-acclaimed actress Vicky, whose grandmother had dementia, will join Ann via a video link for the sing-a-long.

The event, to be held on Thursday, April 30 at 3pm, is open to everyone and can be accessed via Alzheimer’s Society’s Facebook platform, giving people from all walks of life the opportunity to experience the power of music with people living with dementia.

Two other celebrities whose lives have been touched by dementia are also supporting the event.

Scouting For Girls frontman Roy Stride, whose mother had early-onset dementia, and actor John Middleton, whose character in the ITV soap Emmerdale had dementia, will both be tuning in.

Ann, 66, who now lives near Wrexham, admits she finds the prospect of leading the UK in a mass sing-a-long both exciting and daunting.

“It’s quite scary in way because I’m used to running singing groups face-to-face, where you can feed off the energy in the room,” said Ann, who was a Schools Improvement Officer before retiring early eight years ago.

She has spent five years as a Singing for the Brain leader for Alzheimer’s Society and now trains new group leaders.

Ann added: “It will be strange singing into a computer screen instead of in front of people, but I’m just going to imagine the entire country singing along with me. It’s an honour to be involved.”

Vicky McClure, an Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador, said: "People affected by dementia are finding it tough in these surreal times and support provided by Alzheimer’s Society is needed now more than ever before.

“Music and singing are fantastic activities for people living with dementia, and I am so excited that Alzheimer’s Society is bringing a Singing for the Brain session direct to people across the UK that is open to all.”

The event can be accessed at facebook.com/events/224767148793291