A THANK-YOU to 'rural retail heroes' in community shops and pharmacies has gone out from Assembly Member Joyce Waston.

In a message of support to small businesses who continue to serve the public during the coronavirus lockdown, the mid and west Wales member said: "I want to thank all the local retail heroes in small rural settings, where villages and communities are dependent upon them.

"They have put themselves on the line during this crisis, particularly those who now providing deliveries to people who are self-isolating and those affected by limited public transport.

"Across my mid and west Wales constituency, I know of many villages where small shops and pharmacies have become community hubs, providing for the needs of local people in these challenging times.

"Grocers, butchers, vegetable producers, pharmacies, community stores and other retailers are delivering to people's homes where supermarkets don’t exist.

"Their dedication and commitment demonstrate why they have always been the lifeblood of our communities, supporting those who rely on them.

"This also highlights why people shouldn't travel to rural areas during this period.

"Apart from the risk and inconvenience you present to others, stretching already limited resources, you cannot expect to find the same level of goods and services you might expect in larger towns and cities.

"Rural Wales is pulling through together, and will still be here when restrictions are eased."