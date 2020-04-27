A TV series starring Pembroke Dock D-Day veteran Ted Owens has won a major award from an international festival in New York.

‘Lest We Forget’, a three-part series starring Ted, scooped a Gold Award in the New York Festival of Film & TV.

The series, which was broadcast on ITV Wales last year, joined hits such as ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Das Boot’ in the list of winners.

The series followed Ted and two schoolchildren – Evan Lewis, aged ten, and his sister, Caoimhe, eight – as they travelled to France, the Netherlands and Germany to discuss Ted’s war.

The children know Ted through their dad, Greg – a former Western Telegraph reporter now based in Cardiff – who produced the series.

“It is such a honour,” said Ted, aged 95. “I couldn’t believe it when I heard. I never expected anything like this.

“The children were out of this world. They had me stumped with some of the questions they asked me. I am so proud I made a film with them.

“I did my little bit in the war which was very small. We lost so many people and they should all be remembered.”

The Royal Marine Commando was hit by a shell on D-Day and almost died – but returned to France to fight on. He later fought in major battles in the Netherlands.

Greg said: “I think the series struck a chord with so many people because of the connection between two very young children and a veteran who is 85 years older than them. They have such a fabulous relationship and we were able to capture that.”

The same team had hoped to film a second series this year but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lest We Forget is still available to view on the ITV Wales Programmes website.