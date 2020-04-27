PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is to recommence its grass cutting regime from early next month.

The operation was temporarily delayed in March following the Government’s ‘stay at home’ guidelines introduced during the coronavirus outbreak.

This allowed the service to be reviewed and to ensure future work could be carried out while adhering to current regulations.

The Authority’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Cris Tomos, explained: “Other options surrounding the grass cutting regime have been considered, including suspending the service.

“However, through consultation with managers and supervisors within the County Council and other local authorities in Wales, it is felt this is the best option to ensure the health and wellbeing of the residents of Pembrokeshire while adhering to Government guidelines.”

Councillor Tomos added that the initial cut of grass would be slow and time consuming because of the excessive growth in some areas.