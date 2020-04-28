PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s leader, Cllr David Simpson, is urging people to join him in observing a minute’s silence today (Tuesday) for International Workers’ Memorial Day.

In his daily coronavirus update, he said: “I will be joining thousands of people throughout Wales in observing a minute’s silence at 11 am to reflect on those who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is also a chance for us to show our respect to all those working so hard to care for people at this time. I hope you can pause for one minute at 11am to show your respect.”

Cllr Simpson encouraged everyone to ‘stay strong, stay at home and stay safe’ and added: “I’m sure you will all agree that our frontline services are doing an amazing job in keeping this country going. Everyone is facing new ways of doing their roles and, to date, I am only hearing praise for how everyone, collectively, is stepping up to tackle this pandemic.

“I’m also aware that people are frightened and becoming frustrated at the continued lockdown we face. But we have to continue on this road to ensure the long-term solution to this awful situation.

“Who could have imagined, at the start of this year, how 2020 would pan out? Yes, these are very strange times but please be assured that we will get through this. We will recover and move forward.”

Cllr Simpson went on to thank the council’s contact centre and the authority’s housing staff.

He continued: “Our contact centre has carried on answering queries and phone calls throughout the Covid-19 situation and I am sure you will agree that the way they have undertaken their duties to reassure and guide people has been a great assistance and strength to many.

“Our housing team are working together to ensure that we support all of our tenants and those who are homeless during this challenging period.

“Sourcing and preparing accommodation for those who are homeless - or in an emergency situation - has been challenging. Despite this we are managing to offer accommodation to those who need it.

“The officers are conducting welfare calls to all of our 5,550 tenants as well as to those in temporary accommodation to check on how they are coping and to link them in to any essential services they might need.

“I personally want to thank both these teams for the way they are professionally dealing with front-line issues.

“To conclude, I want to reassure you all that,as an authority, we are continuing to deal with Covid-19 issues through our strategic group.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work of our strategic lead managers, Richard Brown and Darren Thomas, for all their efforts and, indeed, all the staff and elected members within the council.

‘Every day we are faced with new challenges. However, the authority continues to move forward. Remember, together we are strong and together we will get through this.”