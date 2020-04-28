A PEMBROKESHIRE-born hotel manager has inspired Britain's biggest chain to beam up giant hearts and the NHS logo in lights in honour of frontline healthworkers.

Premier Inn manager Adrian Andrews, who hails from Tenby, lit up his Cardiff Bay hotel in support of the NHS - as a personal mark of respect to a nurse in his own family.

His aunt, Kaye Walters, spent the last four years studying to become fully-qualified just three months before the start of COVID-19 lockdown.

The day he lit the hotel was due to be his aunt’s graduation ceremony. But instead of a cap and gown she was working alongside her NHS colleagues at Bradford Royal Infirmary donning PPE.

His tribute has inspired dozens of other hotels in the 800-strong chain the length of Britain.

Hotels from Gatwick to Glasgow are now putting on their own light shows in support of NHS and key workers.

The hotels are lighting up their windows either by spelling out the letters NHS or displaying lit-up heart shapes.

Adrian said: “Our team wanted to show how proud we are of our NHS and key workers in whatever way we could.

"It was especially important to me, as my aunt now works as a nurse and so we wanted to celebrate the important work that she and all key workers are doing.

"By lighting up our hotel, we are able to show in our own unique way how much their commitment means, and based on the local feedback and messages we have received we know lots of key workers driving past or living nearby were able to see our lights”

While Cardiff Bay Premier Inn is showing its support with the light display, Adrian's other managed hotel at Cardiff City Centre Premier Inn remains open for key workers, including NHS staff.