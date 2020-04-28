Friday, May 8, will be the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

VE Day – or Victory in Europe Day - commemorates the end of the Second World War with May 8, 1945, the day the Allies formally accepted the unconditional surrender of all Nazi forces on the continent.

To mark the anniversary, the traditional May Day Bank Holiday has been moved from its usual Monday to Friday.

This will be the last major anniversary of VE Day for many war veterans – who are all now in their nineties or older.

It will be our last opportunity to say thank you in person to the men and women whose efforts and sacrifice reclaimed Europe from a tyrannous regime.

VE Day is a day of joy and celebration as much as it is a commemoration of all those who fell during the conflict.

The Western Telegraph will be honouring the heroes of the Second World War, with a special VE Day commemorative edition and we would like you, our readers, to get in touch with any pictures, reminiscences, anecdotes or stories you may have of the day – either your own or those of your parents or grandparents.

If you have anything you would like to see included in the supplement, email the editor Steve Adams at steve.adams@newsquest.co.uk