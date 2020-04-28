Pembrokeshire’s Rainbow Fairy has created her largest-ever tribute to the NHS. Artist and teacher Diana Brook of Narberth has raised £2,500 for Leukaemia UK by painting around 500 rainbows on windows, take-away sheets and cars.

She has also sold 300 rainbow-printed mugs from her Heddfan studio in the town.

Diana and a former pupil, Haverfordwest-based Lloyd the Graffiti, took three hours to complete the giant rainbow on the wall of Narberth’s old school on Monday morning.

The magnificent mural has delighted the town, with the old school's near neighbour, the Queens Hall, describing in in a Facebook post as 'gorgeous, poignant and full of hope'.