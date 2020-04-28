THE number of coronavirus deaths reported in the Hywel Dda Health Board area has been under-reported by 31, Public Health Wales has said.

As of today, April 28, Public Health Wales’ Hywel Dda official figures stated five people have died due to coronavirus in the counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, despite Pembrokeshire’s chief executive stating on April 24 that 20 people had died in that county alone.

As of April 28, Pembrokeshire saw six new cases, for a total of 203, Ceredigion no new cases, for a total of 35, and Carmarthenshire nine new cases, for a total of 449.

Wales as a whole saw 232 new cases, for a total of 9,512, with 17 further deaths, for a total of 813.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales can confirm that the data supplied by the Hywel Dda University Health Board has not been consistent in reporting deaths caused by Covid-19.

“This has resulted in an under-reporting of deaths (31 cases—that data is currently being validated by Public Health Wales) up to April 24. These retrospectively reported deaths will be included in the Public Health Wales data to be published on April 29.

“Public Health Wales recognises the importance of providing accurate and timely data to demonstrate the extent of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales, and is continuously working with its partners to improve processes so that the public is provided with the most up to date and exact Covid-19 data available.

“Based on the new case numbers there is emerging evidence suggesting a levelling-off in the number of new cases of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wales, which may be an indication of the effectiveness of lockdown measures. However, it is still too early to tell for sure, and it is too soon to end the current social distancing rules.

“Public Health Wales fully supports the First Minister’s announcement (April 24) on revised stay-at-home regulations. The changes supplement the rules already in force but they respond to some challenges being faced in parts of the country and by families throughout Wales. The message has not changed – anyone can get coronavirus, anyone can spread it. Stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives. You can view the revised regulations here.

“Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) is still circulating in every part of Wales, and the single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home. We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

"While emphasising the importance of staying at home, we also want to reinforce the message from NHS Wales that urgent and emergency care services for physical and mental health are still open and accessible.

“For parents, if your child is unwell and you are concerned you should seek help. If you have urgent dental pain you should still call your dentist. If you have a health complaint that is worrying you and won’t go away you should call your GP practice. If you or a family member are seriously ill or injured you should dial 999 or attend your nearest emergency department.

“Public Health Wales continues to support the implementation of the Critical Workers Testing Policy to make sure we use the current testing capacity in Wales to the full, ensuring we test the right people, at the right time, in the right place, to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“We will be increasing our testing capacity in the weeks and months to come and it will be essential for us to exploit all possible technology to create a streamlined and digitally enabled process to support this. The recommendations in the Minister’s review will be helpful in achieving this.

“We are encouraging everyone to download the Covid-19 Symptom Tracker app, which has been supported by Welsh Government. The app allows users to log daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people. For more information, including how to download the app, visit covid.joinzoe.com.

“Public Health Wales is working to address the negative impact of Covid-19 on the social, mental and physical wellbeing of people in Wales. Our latest campaign, ‘How are you doing?’ is now live and offering practical advice from phw.nhs.wales/howareyoudoing.

“We know that staying at home can be hard especially when the weather is nice, but members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others. These rules have recently been revised by the Welsh Government and are available on the Welsh Government website.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

Angela Burns AM – the Shadow Health Minister – has reacted with shock to the announcement today (April 28) that 31 deaths linked to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) went unreported at Hywel Dda University Health Board. This announcement comes days after it was revealed that 84 deaths went unreported at the troubled Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

Mrs Burns said: “We’re told that the electronic form for notifications of deaths is either not being signed off or implemented across all health boards.

“This has led to – at Hywel Dda – a consistent undercount over the period of the pandemic. The lack of conformity in reporting that is likely skewing results and the action to be taken to combat coronavirus.”

However, Mrs Burns said that she has already spoken with the chief executive of the health board, who explained why it had happened and apologised for any distress caused.

Mrs Burns said: “I expressed to the chief executive, Steve Moore, my absolute shock at these figures. He apologised unreservedly, and explained that a number of reasons for the underreporting exist.

“One is clinicians who may either not have known about new guidance on reporting Covid-19 deaths as introduced a month ago, or have been so overworked that they may have missed including these deaths.

“Another is that there are different data channels for the recording of these deaths, and that is why it is I and my Welsh Conservative colleagues are calling on the Welsh Labour Government to review the way suspected Covid-19 deaths are recorded as a matter of utmost urgency, and to embed a culture of compliance with reporting protocols throughout NHS Wales.”