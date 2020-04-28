Police are appealing for information after an allegation of a man spitting at a dog walker near Haverfordwest skate park.

Pembrokeshire officers are investigating a report of a man spitting towards a person as they walked their dog on the footpath in front of the town’s skate park at around 10.15am on April 24.

Officers were alerted to post relating to the alleged incident on social media.

The matter was recorded as an assault crime and an investigation launched, which included taking a statement from the alleged victim and checking CCTV footage of the area.

The man in question has also been identified and spoken to.

Police are trying to trace a woman who was walking her dog, believed to be a schnauzer, in the same area at this time, as she may have information which could help the investigation.

Chief inspector Louise Harries said: “We take all such reports extremely seriously and I can reassure the public that the appropriate action is taken whenever possible.

“I am aware of the social media post and would ask the public not to speculate on names of the people who may be involved as this could impact on the investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police by calling 101. (Quoting incident number DP-20200424-072).