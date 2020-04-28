PRESELI MP Stephen Crabb has called for the County’s waste and recycling facilities to re-open to prevent an increase in fly tipping.

Pembrokeshire County Council last week reported that they had seen an increase in reports of fly tipping and bonfires since the facilities were closed.

Mr Crabb praised the Council for maintaining kerbside collections throughout the coronavirus lockdown but said the time had now come to look at how to re-open the main waste and recycling centres safely.

Councils across the country closed most of the household waste and recycling centres as part of the lockdown, partly to focus on keeping essential services running. Some councils have now said they intend to re-open their facilities in a limited way from this weekend to help families who have seen their household waste pile up during the lockdown.

Mr Crabb said: “Our local teams of refuse collectors have done a remarkable job in keeping the kerbside collections going over the last six weeks with other Council staff being redeployed onto the lorries to ensure the service continues.

“As frontline key workers, they deserve enormous praise for the way they have delivered this essential service in difficult circumstances. However, with recycling centres closed, there has been much more for collection and sadly more fly tipping.

“My personal view is that the time has come for PCC to look at how it may be able to open the main waste and recycling centres safely. I have raised this with the Chief Executive for him to consider.

“A number of constituents have been in touch about this. With people spending more time at home and in the garden, they have been building up far more waste at home.

“It is obviously important that they re-open safely with full social distancing rules in operation. If the Council have the staff available, then now is the time to start looking at a limited re-opening to help local households.”

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said: "We are currently in discussion with the Welsh Government and other local authorities in order to adopt an all-Wales response to this matter."