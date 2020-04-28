Steps are in place to make sure hospital patients can keep in touch with family and friends.

Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Patient Support Team is helping maintain contact between patients and family in a number of ways, such as sharing messages with loved ones, dropping off personal belongings and gifts or virtual visiting.

Messages can be sent by filling in an online form at http://ratenhs.uk/Iuqqmz, emailing: ThinkingOfYou.HDD@wales.nhs.uk or calling the patient support team for assistance.

Once received, the message will be printed out and delivered safely to the person in hospital.

The Patient Support Team can also help relatives and/or carers arrange the drop-off and pick-up of laundry and other essential personal items.

While visiting is only currently allowed in special circumstances, requiring specific measures to protect patients and staff, video calling can be arranged where appropriate.

Mandy Rayani, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience said: “It is more important than ever that we support patients and relatives in being able to stay in touch with each other at this time.

“We recognise that patients gain enormous value for their well-being and recovery by being in touch with the important people in their lives, so we are very proud to be able to provide this support.”

The patient support team can be contacted 0300 0200 159, 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 2pm at weekends.