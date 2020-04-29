PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has reminded everyone that the country is still in lockdown and that they should stay at home.

In his update from Tuesday, April 28, the leader also said that they had supplied more than 460,000 items of PPE to providers across Pembrokeshire.

Cllr Simpson said: “‘I want to highlight today that although there is talk of recovery in the media, we are still in lockdown. We all need to continue to adhere to the advice: stay at home and stay safe.

“We have set up a Provider Hub to support the social care sector in managing the challenges associated with Covid-19. The hub is maintaining regular communication with the care homes and care sector as well as providing ongoing guidance, support and mitigating action.

“Support from the Provider Hub includes taking measures to protect individuals and staff in care settings to reduce the risk of infection, including monitoring and replenishing the levels of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“So far we have supplied more than 460,000 items of PPE to providers across Pembrokeshire

“Other work taking place by the hub includes arrangements for Covid-19 testing referrals for individuals receiving care and also staff; additional payments to providers to assist with the extra costs associated with delivering a service in the current environment, and condensed, specific guidance for managers in care settings.

“As the local authority I want to reassure everyone that we are doing everything possible, by working with, and alongside, partners - such as residential care homes, domiciliary care workers and those in the health and public health sector - to ensure the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable and the people caring for them and that it is maintained during this crisis.

“I want to thank everyone working in the Provider Hub and care sector for everything they are doing.

“I would highlight that our schools have adapted remarkably well during the lockdown period. I am grateful for the work that school leaders and their workforce have been doing to develop learning for their students in these challenging times. The changes have happened at a significant pace.

“For primary schools, the resource www.dysguarlein.com has been developed and has been well received by families who have contacted us about it.

“Schools have taken onboard the guidance “Stay Safe, Stay Learning” from Welsh Government and are using the full range of tools available on the hwb platform. Families can access a wide range of resources at: hwb.gov.wales

“Schools have also used Google Classrooms and Microsoft 365 to good effect to engage learners.

“Traditional pen and paper methods have also been used with schools leaving packs at its doors so that families can collect them while observing social distancing. We will continue to support learners and families at this challenging time.

“Don’t risk catching or spreading the virus, why risk it? Stay Strong, Stay Safe and Stay at Home. Thank you.”