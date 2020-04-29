New figures show the RSPCA is dealing with more than 51 incidents every day in Wales, despite Covid-19 restrictions.

The charity released the figures as part of an emergency appeal, launched to keep its rescue teams out on the road during the coronavirus crisis.

RSPCA Cymru dealt with 1,641 animal welfare incidents in the month following the nation entering lockdown.

Officers have responded to dozens of reports in every area of Wales, with 75 in Pembrokeshire, 44 in Ceredigion and 97 in Carmarthenshire, between March 23 and April 23.

In total, across England and Wales, RSPCA rescuers have dealt with 21,137 animal welfare incidents - including many involving cruelty and suffering animals.

Martyn Hubbard, RSPCA Cymru superintendent, said: “Animal cruelty has not stopped for the coronavirus. There are still countless animals across the country in urgent need of help.

“Our teams are still out and about rescuing animals in urgent need of care.

“And while our animal centres may be closed due to the crisis - they continue to tend to 170 rescue animals all hours of the day; often animals who have escaped the more extreme neglect, cruelty or abandonment.

“But our resources are under huge strain and vital funding is needed to keep our rescue teams out on the road, and our centres and veterinary services providing for animals.

“We know that this is a difficult time for everyone but we must still be here for animals who are suffering and we are appealing for animal lovers to give whatever they can to help us.”

The RSPCA is also urging pet-owners to make an emergency pet-care plan should they be admitted to hospital with coronavirus, including placing a poster in the window informing people that there are pets inside.

For more information, or to make a donation visit rspca.org.uk/covid