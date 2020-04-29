Pembrokeshire businesses are warned they are in the sights of criminals trying to cash in on the coronavirus pandemic.

Scams targeting businesses are on the rise as fraudsters try to take advantage of the current difficulties.

Malicious email attachments, false government grant phone calls and emails impersonating senior staff are among a raft of scams targeting companies.

The increasing risk has led National Trading Standards to launch ‘Businesses Against Scams’ – a free online training tool to protect businesses, employees and customers from costly scams.

With remote working common and many businesses having to stop entirely or diversify, criminals are seizing the opportunity to target employees who are isolated from colleagues.

Scams include criminals impersonating government officials or a senior member of the business in order to put pressure on employees to give out sensitive information or make payments.

Criminals will also try to gain access to businesses devices and networks, and everything stored on them.

Once they have access to your device and your data, they may try to steal your data or extract money from you by getting you to pay a ransom.

‘Businesses Against Scams’ provides free tools to help upskill and train staff to identify and prevent potential scams at friendsagainstscams.org.uk/BAS.

Rebecca Elliott, Trading Standards Officer at Pembrokeshire County Council urged local businesses to get involved.

“We are seeing a rise in scams targeting businesses during this period of uncertainty.

“With staff working from home, moved to other duties and so on there is greater opportunity for scammers to try to take advantage.

“The ‘Businesses Against Scams’ initiative empowers businesses and their employees to take a stand against scams by equipping them with the advice and knowledge on how to identify and prevent a scam.”

If a business believes they have been the victim of a scam they must contact their bank immediately and report any suspicious activity to Action Fraud via actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.