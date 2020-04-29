Pembrokeshire care homes have a steady supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), according to the local authority.

Pembrokeshire County Council says it is doing everything possible to maintain the safety and wellbeing of the county’s most vulnerable people during the current crisis.

Cllr Tessa Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Social Services, said: “During this difficult and challenging time we are doing all we can to look after our most vulnerable individuals, both in partnership with and alongside our partners in residential care homes, domiciliary care, the health sector and public health.

“Our Provider Hub – a team pulled together to support the social care sector in managing the challenges associated with Covid-19 – is maintaining regular communication with the sector as well as providing ongoing guidance, support and mitigating action.

“We’ve had some excellent feedback from several care settings.”

Support from the Provider Hub includes taking measures to protect individuals and staff in care settings to reduce the risk of infection, including monitoring and replenishing the levels of PPE.

Jonathan Griffiths, Director of Social Services, said: “We have a good supply with regular deliveries from the Welsh Government supply arrangements, and we provide additional PPE weekly wherever requested.”

He added that as well as proactively offering PPE, care settings are aware that the council has supplies and can approach them for top up as required.

“So far we have supplied more than 460,000 items of PPE to providers across Pembrokeshire.

“There are no shortages that we are aware of. If any places are running short, we deliver additional supplies immediately.

Other help given by the Provider Hub includes enhanced support where there is a confirmed incident or outbreak in a care setting.

Mr Griffiths said the mental health and wellbeing of all individuals in care settings is ‘extremely important’.

“We know that staff have been fantastic and have really gone the extra mile to help individuals speak to their relatives via What’s App or Facetime if possible,” he said.

Other work taking place by the Hub includes arrangements for Covid-19 testing referrals for individuals receiving care and staff.