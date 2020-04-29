A MAJOR holiday park operator with three sites in Pembrokeshire has extended its shutdown until May 31 while the coronavirus crisis continues.

Haven, which runs Kiln Park, Penally Court and Lydstep Haven, said in a statement yesterday (Tuesday): "The coronavirus continues to affect the lives of each and every one of us - from our guests to our owners to our teams.

"As we continue to follow the direction provided by the Government it is now clear we will be unable to offer the usual Haven experience for a longer period of time, and so we have taken the decision to temporarily extend the closure of all our parks."

The company originally announced that they would be temporarily closing between March 20 and April 16, but the re-opening date was then pushed back to May 14.

Holidaymakers have had their bookings between May 14 and 31 cancelled, and are to be contacted by a member of the Haven team.

In addition to the three Haven parks in Pembrokeshire, there are also Haven sites at Quay West in Cardigan Bay, Greenacres and Hafan y Mor on the Llyn Peninsula in north west Wales, and Presthaven at Prestatyn in the north.