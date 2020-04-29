A GROUP of Pembrokeshire’s top musicians have collaborated on a virtual orchestra project which they have dedicated to those who have lost friends or family during the current coronavirus situation.

Taking the song Empty Chairs at Empty Tables from Les Misérables, they have put together an inspiring video, with each musician recording in their own home.

The separate videos were then collated by local musical director Clive Raymond and his daughter Angharad Raymond, into a finished performance.

The project features 18 musicians, who either live in Pembrokeshire or who were taught in the county before moving further afield.

The song features the vocal talents of Aaron Kendall, winner of the Valero’s vocal competition and the instrumental skills number of teachers from the Pembrokeshire Music Service and other musicians who received their early musical training in the local education system.

These include Philippa Roberts, co-ordinator of the peripatetic music teachers in local schools.

Clive said: “We all missed performing and wanted to do what we could to bring our music to people at this time.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to work with such a talented group, but we would all like to send our condolences to anyone who has lost friends or family during this crisis.

"We can’t begin to imagine what you’re all going through, and this song seemed, for us, to capture the sentiment of the public.”

The performance is available to view on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/IuYEulrQd18