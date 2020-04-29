Essential flights may get the green light to take to the skies from Haverfordwest airport.

The airport has been closed to non-essential flights since March 24 following government information that there should not be recreational flying during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, a change to government guidance now allows essential maintenance activity to take place.

This covers post-maintenance check flights, ferry flights to or from maintenance facilities and engine health flights.

Pembrokeshire County Council, which operates the airport, emphasised only essential maintenance flights will be considered, adding strict criteria is in place.

Before applying to carry out a maintenance flight, owners, operators and pilots must read the full details under ‘GA Maintenance Flights’ at www.caa.co.uk/Our-work/Newsroom/COVID-19-guidance-for-commercial-and-recreational-aviation/

These details confirm only solo flights by fully qualified pilots are permitted, and the aircraft must not be rented-out or flown for financial gain.

At all times the measures introduced to reduce the spread of Covid-19, such as social distancing, remain applicable.

Pilots must submit a request for a maintenance flight by email to hwest.airport@pembrokeshire.gov.uk setting out the details of how they meet the criteria.

A council spokesman said: “This information is required for the airport to record the flights and provide information to the CAA and/or police if requested.

“If the pilot is able to demonstrate that they meet the criteria and confirm they will undertake their flight in accordance with the guidance, a date and time during licensed hours will be agreed.”