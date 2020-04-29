FREE sanitary products are now available for all women and girls in Pembrokeshire.

Pembrokeshire County Council has purchased £8,200 worth of items with a Period Dignity grant from the Welsh Government.

The products are available for anyone who needs them – a referral from social services is not necessary.

The items can be accessed in two ways.

The first is through PATCH:

PATCH in Milford Haven can include them in their food parcels sent out to clients (if requested).

The products can also be collected in person from the following PATCH offices (please observe social distancing):

• Milford Haven (Robert Street entrance): Mondays to Thursdays 10am-2pm

• Haverfordwest (Albany Church Hall): Fridays: 10am-12 noon

• Pembroke Dock (Captain Superintendents Office, opposite the driving test centre): Tuesdays 10am-2pm.

If this option is not practical, you can contact Pembrokeshire’s Community Hub who will be able to support.

The Hub is a team set up to help Pembrokeshire residents during the coronavirus pandemic (please see further details below). It is run by Pembrokeshire County Council, PAVS and Delta Wellbeing staff and acts as a central point to access support, information and practical help.

Cllr Tessa Hodgson, Pembrokeshire’s Cabinet Member for Social Services, urged anyone in need of the products to ask for them.

“We know that period poverty affects one in ten young women on average,” she said.

“Hopefully, these items will help to ease that burden at what is already a difficult time.”

The products available include a range of tampons, sanitary towels and eco-friendly options.