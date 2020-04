POLICE are appealing for information after a large amount of money was stolen during a flat burglary in Pembroke Dock yesterday, April 28.

The front door of the King Street flat was damaged during the burglary, between 11am and 1.50pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 363 Davies at Pembroke Dock police station on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.