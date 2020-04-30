SOFA singalongs for older people are proving to be a bit hit every Thursday.

The Goldies Cymru charity has been holding the daytime online singing sessions each week during the coronavirus lockdown.

The group normally holds Sing and Smile get-togethers in locations all over south Wales, including Tenby, Hubberston, Crymych, Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan.

But the area's Goldies leaders, Rachel Parry and Cheryl Davies, were determined that older folk should still be able to join in with much-loved melodies, so took the sessions online.

They take place every Thursday at 2.30pm, either from Cheryl’s home near Swansea or Rachel’s front room near Cardiff.

Last week, Cheryl’s dog Ripley, a Cockapoo, even got in on the act.

Rachel, who is the programme leader for Goldies Cymru across Wales, said: “We’ve had some fabulous feedback and sofa singalongs are now the norm on Thursdays!”

One happy sofa singer, John, told the leaders: "So proud to be a supporter of Goldies Cymru. oldies Cymru Sing and Smile moments keep me going while the lockdown continues.

"Missing all my Goldies friends, so thanks to Goldies for sharing all these lovely songs with us online.”

The sessions go out on the Goldies Cymru Facebook pages, the charity website and on Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/UKgoldies