A CROSS-cultural heritage project has seen school pupils from St Davids working creatively with their counterparts in County Wexford, Ireland to tell their stories.

Ancient Connections, a three-year arts, heritage and tourism project linking north Pembrokeshire and north Wexford, has initiated the project which began in March 2020 and is expected to continue until Spring 2021.

The project will bring three schools together to create a short animation film telling the stories of connection between these two regions.

Pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, St Davids, are working together with two schools from Ferns in County Wexford.

In early March, the project kicked off with a group of 19 pupils, aged 12-13, plus staff traveling from St Davids to Ferns to meet and get to know their peers in the schools there.

The group has been learning about their own heritage stories, as well as the stories that link the two regions, through working with Fishguard -storyteller Deb Winter.

In Ferns, the group performed these stories and in turn listened to their Irish counterparts, who had been coached by storyteller Lorraine O'Dwyer.

"The pupils and I were so blown away by the incredibly warm Irish welcome and every aspect of our visit was perfect," said Cilla Bramley, head of expressive arts at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi.

"The arrival at Scoil Maodhog was moving and our pupils are now texting, Snap Chatting, WhatsApping and looking forward to the return visit. All the excursions were fabulous and informative and when I asked pupils what their favourite aspect of the trip was, not one of them could decide as there were just too many things to pick from.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the project will now continue through online and digital means, until September 2020 when the pupils will begin work with Cardiff-based animation studio, Winding Snake, to creatively retell these stories through different animation techniques, culminating in a short film that will be screened in venues and online in 2021.

The Animating Schools project forms one aspect of the wider Ancient Connections project, with the aim of motivating both communities to rediscover their shared heritage; to be mentors for one another; sharing knowledge, experience and skills to create a stronger sense of identity and place that will continue to flourish in years to come.

The stories that emerge from the project will also be employed to create ways to attract visitors to north Pembrokeshire and Wexford outside of school and summer holidays.